Springfield’s new economic vitality department aims to help entrepreneurs, local businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city officials recently announced a new department called the Economic Vitality Department.

City officials say the new department was created to help entrepreneurs by expanding, growing, and retaining local businesses and companies.

Matt Morrow, the President and CEO of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, said the new department builds strength within the city.

”It’s very much strengthening the partnership between everybody involved,” said Morrow. “Economic development is very much about attracting new businesses and helping existing businesses expand and grow here, creating jobs and a business environment that creates greater prosperity for those of us who live here.”

City officials said this new department was created to eliminate some confusion when requests were previously sent to the planning and development department. Morrow said this was a step in the right direction.

“I do think it’s a good move,” said Morrow. “I think it’s one step in in a multi-step process to make sure that the city government is really as focused as it should be on on the economic growth of the area.”

The main goals are to take proactive approaches to gain more business and tourism in the Ozarks.

Morrow said this should have a lasting positive impact.

“What I certainly hope is the outcome is that the effect will be that there is a constant, regular, highest-priority level attention given to the economic impact long-term and short-term over every decision that’s made at a city government level,” said Morrow. “That’s the kind of thing that speaks volumes to businesses.”

The new department also deals with loan programs and certain taxes with the city.

But Morrow thinks the build up that comes from this department is the best part.

“I think that the city of Springfield is helping to reinforce one of their key strengths that they bring to the table. And that’s really to make sure that those businesses, when they come here, know that we have a commitment to a vibrant, growing and dynamic economy,” said Morrow.

For more information on the new department, visit the Springfield’s government website.

