Advertisement

US booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers “almost daily” but no decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that vaccinated people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant.

He acknowledged, though, that there is concern that the effectiveness of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen may wane “over months.”

If so, Collins said that may necessitate a booster “maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with others, such as the elderly.

Collins said because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Man dies in northwest Springfield shooting Friday, police searching for suspect
Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
MO VIP.
Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move on Kabul; US Embassy tells Americans to shelter in place
Wilson’s Creek Intermediate selected as one of eight Missouri Gold Star Schools
Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School selected as one of eight Missouri Gold Star Schools
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
Mostly unmasked crowds pack into Missouri State Fair