Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School selected as one of eight Missouri Gold Star Schools

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools district is celebrating some good news after Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School was recently selected as a Missouri Gold Star School.

Dr. Karyn Christy has been the principal at Wilson’s Creek Intermediate since its inception in 2005. She said being acknowledged as one of eight Gold Star Schools is a great honor, especially because of what the gold star represents.

The program aligns with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. It recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

“It means that all the hard work and all the effort that our staff and our students and our parents have put in is getting recognized,” said Dr. Christy. “Another thing that I like about the gold star is that it recognizes schools who improve. I think it’s a great program and we appreciate the recognition.”

Moving forward, Dr. Christy said they’re going to continue on the road to excellence. She said they’re realizing new things and growing more to better support students each year. She explained that she believes prayer and excellent staff support have brought the school to this moment.

She said it’s through collective efficacy, believing in the staff, students, community, and district that will continue to lead the school towards more awards like the gold star.

“We intend to not only do great, but to do greater. And we’re working toward that. And it motivates you. Because you see that the hard work you put into it does come with fantastic results for our students. And so we want to keep on that upward trend and do better and better every year.”

Missouri’s 2021 Gold Star Schools include:

Bloomfield Middle School , Bloomfield R-XIV School District

Delta Woods Middle School , Blue Springs R-IV School District

Wydown Middle School , Clayton School District

Francis Howell Middle School , Francis Howell R-III School District

Skyline Middle School , Hickory Co. R-I School District

North Kirkwood Middle School , Kirkwood R-VII School District

Mansfield Junior High School , Mansfield R-IV School District

Wilson’s Creek 5-6 Intermediate Center, Springfield R-XII School District

