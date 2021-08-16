Advertisement

8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.(Source: News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Costco/Springfield, Mo.
Costco set to open doors Wednesday in Springfield
A woman was trapped in car for 12 hours after a car crash in Douglas County
‘Very lucky to be alive’: Woman recovering after serious crash in Douglas County
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri

Latest News

A WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by recreating his parachute jump on D-day.
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Republican lawmakers raise concerns with new military vaccine mandate.
Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan