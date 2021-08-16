Benton County, MO citizens want higher wages for deputies and jail staff

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Several people gathered on the courthouse lawn in Benton County, Mo. Monday morning to urge commissioners to increase the salaries of deputies and jailers.

“It is apparent that the people need an action plan from the commissioners so they are getting the proper information,” said Mac Vorce, Executive Director Warsaw area Chamber of Commerce.

Those citizens don’t believe the salaries are fair.

The commissioners agree and would like to pay them more.

“I would like to pay them more. You’re not going to find a law enforcement agency in the state that says they are paid enough,” said Steve Daleske, Benton County Presiding Commissioner.

Jailers are making $14 an hour while the deputies are making $14.81 an hour.

Emotions ran high in the meeting.

At one point a citizen asked one of the commissioners how much he made. He did not answer that question.

The Commissioners did say they are reevaluating salaries for next years budget.

“As the 2021 budget progressed, we are not getting the employees, we have a huge turnover of jailers, they come and go so we have to come up with a different plan,” said Daleske.

According to Daleske, there was a pay increase in January.

“We went from $11.81 to $14 an hour for a jailer and we went from $12.81 (for the deputies),” said Daleske.

The citizens and the commissioners decided to come back on September 13 for more discussion on deputy salaries.

