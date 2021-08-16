Advertisement

Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2-magnitude earthquake

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 78 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said.(AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, has activated its response teams in Haiti to offer help after a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning.

The earthquake struck about 78 miles west of of Port-au-Prince, leading to more than 1,200 deaths and hundreds of injuries as of Sunday afternoon.

Convoy of Hope has activated its response teams and is planning to distribute more than one million meals, hygiene and shelter supplies to victims of the earthquake.

“Convoy of Hope has relief supplies staged and ready for distribution and confirms its team members in the area are safe,” said the organization in a news release Saturday.

The organization feeds 113,000 children every school day throughout the academic year, so they already had warehouses full of supplies they could immediately use, according to a Convoy of Hope Spokesperson.

“Because of our Children’s Feeding initiative in Haiti, we are equipped with resources on the ground and teams who have been able to respond immediately to offer hope and help to those in need,” said Hal Donaldson, President, and Co-Founder of Convoy of Hope.

KY3 spoke with former anchor Ethan Forhetz, who now is a spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. He told us about the organization’s efforts and quick response.

“We have a great foundation, the groundwork there, to help in this disaster because of how we’ve already been set up in the past,” said Forhetz.

Forhetz elaborated on their plan of action as of right now.

“We are figuring out how to get what is in our warehouses there to where it needs to be right now and the safest way to do so,” said Forhetz.

“The people of Haiti have been through so much, and the country is still recovering from the earthquake of 2010. Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by this earthquake, and Convoy of Hope will continue to bring hope to the people of Haiti in the days ahead,” said Donaldson.

If you want to donate to the Convoy of Hope, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.Convoy of Hope has relief supplies staged and ready for distribution, and confirms its team members in the area are safe.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Man dies in northwest Springfield shooting Friday, police searching for suspect
MO VIP.
Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program

Latest News

The college is offerings its teachers an opportunity to become certified in mental health first...
Ozarks Technical Community College training teachers in mental health first aid
Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake
Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,400 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
Missouri passes 600K cases, 10,000 deaths from COVID-19