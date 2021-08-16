Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2-magnitude earthquake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, has activated its response teams in Haiti to offer help after a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning.

The earthquake struck about 78 miles west of of Port-au-Prince, leading to more than 1,200 deaths and hundreds of injuries as of Sunday afternoon.

Convoy of Hope has activated its response teams and is planning to distribute more than one million meals, hygiene and shelter supplies to victims of the earthquake.

“Convoy of Hope has relief supplies staged and ready for distribution and confirms its team members in the area are safe,” said the organization in a news release Saturday.

The organization feeds 113,000 children every school day throughout the academic year, so they already had warehouses full of supplies they could immediately use, according to a Convoy of Hope Spokesperson.

“Because of our Children’s Feeding initiative in Haiti, we are equipped with resources on the ground and teams who have been able to respond immediately to offer hope and help to those in need,” said Hal Donaldson, President, and Co-Founder of Convoy of Hope.

KY3 spoke with former anchor Ethan Forhetz, who now is a spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. He told us about the organization’s efforts and quick response.

“We have a great foundation, the groundwork there, to help in this disaster because of how we’ve already been set up in the past,” said Forhetz.

Forhetz elaborated on their plan of action as of right now.

“We are figuring out how to get what is in our warehouses there to where it needs to be right now and the safest way to do so,” said Forhetz.

“The people of Haiti have been through so much, and the country is still recovering from the earthquake of 2010. Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by this earthquake, and Convoy of Hope will continue to bring hope to the people of Haiti in the days ahead,” said Donaldson.

If you want to donate to the Convoy of Hope, CLICK HERE.

