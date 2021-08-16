ENTER & WIN: The Grill Guys Labor Day Giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can’t buy happiness, but you can BBQ, which is kind of the same thing. Be the boss of the sauce and elevate your next cook with The Grill Guys.

Let The Grill Guys help fire up your Labor Day with a chance to win a Large Big Green Egg with accessories valued at more than $1,500.

Contest Link: https://ky3.secondstreetapp.com/The-Grill-Guys-Labor-Day-Giveaway/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.