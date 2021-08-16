Advertisement

Exeter, Mo. Schools starts Early Childhood Program, adds sensory learning stations to classrooms

Exeter Schools is starting a new Early Childhood Program with the help of a Tri Lakes Cooperative start up grant.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - The Exeter School District is starting a new Early Childhood Program with the help of a Tri-Lakes Cooperative start up grant.

Kerry Mattingly is the new Early Childhood Teacher. She says the new program will allow them to reach children at an even earlier age.

“They allowed us a $10,000 grant for purchases to start up a new classroom and to buy things we can utilize across the board,” Kerry Mattingly said.

Exeter Superintendent Tim Jordan says the new program will be focused on three-year-olds.

”We’re really excited about what we’re gonna see that impact of preparing them at three and then our four-year-old preschool program and then into school,” Tim Jordan said.

Mattingly also received a $350 from Western Governors University for the addition of sensory learning stations for students.

”Kids learn really well through play and that’s kinda where our focus will be,” Mattingly said.

This is a concept student Raeleigh Brown says she really likes.

”It helps me learn because you can make stuff out of it, you can read it and feel it,” Brown said.

Mattingly says one part of sensory learning is through flexible seating.

”The donut chairs, the scoop seats, those things help students focus maybe more so on their being as a person and how to control their actions,” Mattingly said.

She says the sensory books are also great at teaching students about controlling their emotions.

”We also have some really good books with the touch and feel they’re not only seeing the words and seeing the pictures they’re able to actually feel different textures and put themselves in the story,” said Mattingly.

”It was an exciting opportunity to for us as a school district to receive some of those funds so Mrs. Mattingly could have some of her materials she needed for early childhood,” said Supt. Jordan.

