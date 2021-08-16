Greene County prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges in a deadly shooting in west Springfield.

Garrett Austin Eagle, 22, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Jason E. Masters, 49, of Springfield. Eagle also faces a first-degree robbery charge.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Kearney Street outside of a convenience store shortly around 2 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found Masters wounded in a truck. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video placed Eagle at the scene. He told authorities he was not the shooter, but did not want to give up the shooter’s name. Eagle says the shooting happened over money Masters owed.

