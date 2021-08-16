Michigan man dies after swimming incident on Lake Norfork

NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - A Pontiac, Michigan man died as a result of a swimming incident on Lake Norfork Saturday evening.

Investigators say Adam T. Short, 41, attempted to swim across the lake, but began to have difficulty. Others in the lake brought him to shore to perform CPR. Emergency crews transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.