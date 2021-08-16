Advertisement

Michigan man dies after swimming incident on Lake Norfork

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - A Pontiac, Michigan man died as a result of a swimming incident on Lake Norfork Saturday evening.

Investigators say Adam T. Short, 41, attempted to swim across the lake, but began to have difficulty. Others in the lake brought him to shore to perform CPR. Emergency crews transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri

