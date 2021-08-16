MoBeef for MoKids program feeding kids in Ozarks schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cattlemen in the Ozarks are working to make sure kids enjoy their beef while at school.

The program is called Mo Beef for Mo Kids.

The Missouri Beef Industry Council runs the program. For the Halfway School District, this will be the third year the district has not bought any beef for their school lunch program. Instead, local producers donate the beef. Multiple producers in this area donate to the program. Processors also donate it.

Morris Westfall is a Polk County cattle producer involved in the program for more than a year. He says it only takes about four cattle to feed Halfway Schools beef for a year. Westfall says he is proud to be a part of feeding Halfway students Missouri beef.

“We know where it come from, and it saves the school money, and it’s a way to support the school and get more beef into the menu.” said Westfall. “So the children, they like it better, and they eat better, and they’re happier I think.”

