Pilot suffered injuries in small plane crash at Bolivar, Mo. airport
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A pilot suffered injuries in a small plane crash in Bolivar, Mo.
The crash happened Monday morning. Investigators say the pilot lost control of a single-seat ultralight plane after performing ground maneuvers. The plane crashed into a grassy field.
Emergency crews airlifted him to a Springfield hospital because of his age.
The Federal Aviation Administration does not regulate ultralight planes.
