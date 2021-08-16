Pilot suffered injuries in small plane crash at Bolivar, Mo. airport

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A pilot suffered injuries in a small plane crash in Bolivar, Mo.

The crash happened Monday morning. Investigators say the pilot lost control of a single-seat ultralight plane after performing ground maneuvers. The plane crashed into a grassy field.

Emergency crews airlifted him to a Springfield hospital because of his age.

The Federal Aviation Administration does not regulate ultralight planes.

