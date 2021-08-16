Advertisement

Pilot suffered injuries in small plane crash at Bolivar, Mo. airport

Plane crashes at Bolivar, Mo. airport.
Plane crashes at Bolivar, Mo. airport.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A pilot suffered injuries in a small plane crash in Bolivar, Mo.

The crash happened Monday morning. Investigators say the pilot lost control of a single-seat ultralight plane after performing ground maneuvers. The plane crashed into a grassy field.

Emergency crews airlifted him to a Springfield hospital because of his age.

The Federal Aviation Administration does not regulate ultralight planes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco/Springfield, Mo.
Costco set to open doors Wednesday in Springfield
A woman was trapped in car for 12 hours after a car crash in Douglas County
‘Very lucky to be alive’: Woman recovering after serious crash in Douglas County
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri

Latest News

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recommended for immunocompromised
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs’ new-look offensive line resumes training camp work
Dry weather today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week!
MoBeef for MoKids program feeding kids in Ozarks schools
MoBeef for MoKids program feeding kids in Ozarks schools