BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson artist Tina Richards paints on a unique canvas. Painting on feathers, Richards creates breathtaking masterpieces sold across the country.

To learn more about Tina or to purchase her work, visit her Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TinaRichardsArt

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.