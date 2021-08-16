Advertisement

Springfield City Utilities expects to complete Sunshine St. water main renewal project by October

Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities said the water main renewal project should be completed before October.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The extra traffic on Sunshine Street will be over before you know it, as the Springfield City Utilities Water renewal project is almost complete.

Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities said the water main renewal project should be completed before October.

Alexander said there’s an old water main in that area and crews will be replacing the two-inch water main with an eight-inch water main. He said this will increase the service capability to the neighborhood.

This is a part of a 100-year renewal cycle, where crews repair and replace certain areas to make sure they’re avoiding any issues or leaks.

“While that may sound like a long time, you’ve got to keep in mind that we don’t want to necessarily have to go in and dig to repair and replace these pipes,” said Alexander. “We need to be on a cycle to make sure that we’re doing that to hopefully avoid any issues, any leaks that may be going on.”

He said the project costs around $725,000 and is being paid for by City Utilities customers.

”We have a total budget somewhere this year right around $7 million for water, main renewables,” said Alexander. “It’s not without cost, but it is something that you can’t go without. It’s needed in the community and having that reliable service and quality service is what we’re striving for.”

