Springfield leaders asking for feedback on city flag

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders are collecting public input about the current Springfield flag and whether the city should consider adopting a new flag.

The city is asking for feedback through Wednesday, Aug. 18. You can find an online survey HERE or fill out a paper survey at Springfield-Greene County Library District branches, Coffee Ethic, Mudhouse and Hotel Vandivort.

Those who take the survey will answer questions about the city’s current and proposed flag design. Participants will have the opportunity to submit their own flag design. Results from the survey will be provided to Springfield City Council to advise further action.

“A city flag should elicit feelings of civic pride,” says Cora Scott, director of Public Information and Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield. “City Council wants to know if Springfield citizens connect with the current City flag, or whether it’s time to reimagine it with a new design and symbolism.”

For more information on the current and proposed city flags, CLICK HERE.

