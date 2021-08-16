Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recommended for immunocompromised

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for patients with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series.

Vaccine makers including Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech all were authorized on Thursday by the FDA for 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There is not enough data to currently authorize another shot of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine according to the FDA.

According to Jordan Valley Health Center, it will begin administering the third shot on August 17.

“If you are in the immunocompromised group, you should get the vaccine now because of the risk you are at. They do not make the same immune response to the vaccine that other people do,” said Dr. Matthew Stinson with Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

According to Dr. Matthew Stinson after your second dose, you need to wait at least 28 days after that dose to receive the third if you fall into the immunocompromised category.

“The third dose is going to help bring their immunity up more to the level of someone who has a good functioning immune system,” said Dr. Stinson.

The additional dose of the vaccine should be the same vaccine as the initial series you received and can be taken at least four weeks after completing your first two shots according to the CDC. According to the CDC, they do not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Recent data is suggesting some people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems are not building the same level of immunity and account for over 40% of breakthrough cases according to the CDC.

Fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized breakthrough cases (40-44%) and are more likely to transmit the virus household contacts. People who are immunocompromised makeup about 3% of the U.S. adult population and they are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness, according to the CDC.

Some examples of people qualifying are recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system and others.

Even after receiving your third shot if you are immunocompromised the CDC still recommends you wear a mask, stay six-feet apart from others you do not live with, and avoid large crowds.

