Advertisement

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The aid boost was first reported by The New York Times and the details were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture. They will be formally announced Monday by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The aid boost is being packaged as a major revision of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. In concrete terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that longstanding inadequacies in that safety net were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to make generational improvements that reach beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Man dies in northwest Springfield shooting Friday, police searching for suspect
MO VIP.
Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program

Latest News

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
Suspected gunman killed in Michigan chase
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2-magnitude earthquake
The college is offerings its teachers an opportunity to become certified in mental health first...
Ozarks Technical Community College training teachers in mental health first aid
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast