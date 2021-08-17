Advertisement

Branson, Mo, Board of Alderman approve ordinance to separate food and alcohol sales

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to repeal part of the a city code requiring businesses to serve food if they also sell alcohol.

The idea was brought to the board by Alderman Clay Cooper after a local business owner complained to him food was being wasted, because customers were only ordering it so they could also purchase alcohol.

“I don’t think by changing this or amending this it’s going to turn 76 County Boulevard into Bourbon Street,” Alderman Clay Cooper said.

The ordinance was later approved with a 4-1 vote. Alderman Ruth Denham voted against it, saying she thinks the item went through too fast.

”There was not enough information, I don’t feel for our citizens,” Ruth Denham said.

Branson Landing Marketing Director Nikki Sivils says she doesn’t think this will negatively impact the Branson community.

”We have concerts here, we have eight a summer, we serve alcohol at the concerts and we don’t serve food,” Nikki Sivils said.

Sivils says by explaining this to the board she wanted to let them know that they have thousands of people at concerts and haven’t had any incidents.

“Food doesn’t have anything to do with us serving alcohol,” Sivils said.

She says allowing businesses to serve alcohol without food doesn’t take away from the family environment of Branson either.

”These young families, we need to adapt to them so they’ll keep coming, they’ll keep making memories, they’ll keep wanting to bring their families to Branson and eventually they’ll be grandparents coming with their families,” said Sivils.

Longtime visitor Kirk Murguia says Branson is unlike any place his family has traveled before and he hopes this new ordinance doesn’t change that.

”My biggest concern is that the bars would creep in around every corner and it would just take the family time away from their kids,” Kirk Murguia said.

Alderman Cooper says it ultimately comes down to the person drinking the alcohol.

”Are you going to have too many and act a fool or are you gonna have one or two and have fun?,” Cooper said.

City Attorney Chris Lebeck says this brings Branson’s code more in line with the state liquor law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

