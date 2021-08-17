Fall travel uncertain as many from Springfield try to book great price

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Delta variant has a lot of airline and cruise line companies wondering about fall travel.

“Industrywide there’s a lot of uncertainty right now about what the future holds for the fall,” Kent Boyd, spokesperson for the Springfield Branson National Airport says. “Mainly, of course, because of the Delta variant.”

He says summer travel was soaring, almost back to 80 percent of what we saw back in 2019. But things seem to be slowing down. And predictions from earlier this year on masks and airlines are changing.

“The order that’s currently on expires in the middle of September, but I would be really surprised if they let that drop,” Boyd adds.

While slowing, travel certainly hasn’t stopped. 417 Travel says when it comes to where people are booking travel from the Ozarks, the Riviera Maya region is dominating. They say it’s their number one destination.

As of now, getting there doesn’t require a COVID-19 test, but getting back to the US does. The resorts know this and a lot are offering that testing right on-site and including that in their package deals.

There is uncertainty if full vaccinations will be required to fly as we head into fall, but if you plan to hit the seas that’s a different story.

“Not only must you show proof of full vaccination but they also must show proof of a negative COVID test taking within 72 hours of departure,” Doug Shoup, spokesperson from AAA says.

Many cruise lines have also implemented new health protocols that are not as visible to passengers including:

· Enhanced air filtration with upgraded HVAC systems

· Fully vaccinated crew members who are required to also wear masks

· Medical grade cleaning standards

· Touchless experiences for stateroom doors and onboard purchases

· Plans for a safe return home in the unlikely event of an emergency

The Centers for Disease Control notes international travel poses additional risks. If you are fully vaccinated, you should continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations for traveling safely and get tested three to 5 days after traveling internationally.

All air passengers returning from an international cruise, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than three days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past three months before they board a flight to the United States.

Cruise lines are providing COVID-19 testing onboard ships at no cost to passengers.

Price-wise experts say they may look higher but they are following trends with where they were set before the pandemic. Either way, the further in advance you can book the better deal.

