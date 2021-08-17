Advertisement

Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing

Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri. If you have seen this Soldier, please contact law enforcement officials at 573.596.6141.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders ask for the public’s assistance in locating a missing soldier.

Specialist Joshua J. Morrison disappeared in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville. Fort Leonard Wood first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river.

Fort Leonard Wood leaders are working closely with local law enforcement and remain in contact with Specialist Morrison’s family. If you have seen Specialist Morrison, please contact law enforcement officials at 573.596.6141.

