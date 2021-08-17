Greene County prosecutor charges man for theft of catalytic converter
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter.
Jason Cole Cottrell, 41, of Springfield, faces a felony stealing charge.
On August 15, officers responded to a location on North Fremont Avenue for a report of a man cutting a catalytic converter off a Nissan Frontier. Officers say they found Cottrell in possession of a catalytic converter and a battery-powered reciprocating saw.
A judge set bond at $5,000. He could cace up to seven years in prison.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.