Liberty Utilities reports power outage in Christian County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Liberty Utilities reports more than 4,300 customers are without power in Christian County.

Crews say birds in one of the substations caused the outage. Crews are working in the substation to switch the power load, restoring power.

Stay tuned for updates.

