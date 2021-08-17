Liberty Utilities reports power outage in Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Liberty Utilities reports more than 4,300 customers are without power in Christian County.

Crews say birds in one of the substations caused the outage. Crews are working in the substation to switch the power load, restoring power.

Stay tuned for updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.