LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a man from Kansas City, Mo. has been recovered from Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James Jensen, 55, was found floating in a cove early Tuesday morning. Jensen had been missing since Sunday.

