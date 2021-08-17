Advertisement

Walmart ups outlook as back-to-school sales take off

FILE - In this July 30, 2020 file photo, shoppers wear face masks as they leave a Walmart store...
FILE - In this July 30, 2020 file photo, shoppers wear face masks as they leave a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill. Walmart is reversing its mask policy, Friday, July 30, 2021, and will require vaccinated workers in its distribution centers and stores in areas to wear masks in areas with high infection rates of the virus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart is raising its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the fiscal second quarter.

Still, concerns are mounting over spending in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates are reinstated.

Walmart reported on Tuesday earnings of $4.27 billion, or $1.52 per share, during the three-month period ended July 31. That is a nickel better per share than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

Net profit last year was $6.47 billion, or $1.77 adjusted per share.

Sales in the most recent quarter rose 2.2% to $139.87 billion, also better than the $137.02 billion industry analysts expected.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 5.2%, a bit of a slowdown from the 6% increase in the first quarter. Online sales growth dramatically slowed to 6% compared to the year ago’s 97% gain when the pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in frenzied online spending. That followed a 37% increase in the first quarter and 69% increase in the fourth quarter.

Walmart is facing rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain back-ups hit companies worldwide.

Walmart now says that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be up 5% to 6% for the year; it had previously said the metric would be up in the low single digits.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Austin Eagle, 22, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Jason E....
Greene County prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting in Springfield
It was August, 1956 when Missouri became the first state in the country to award contracts for...
August marks 65 years since Missouri became first state to move forward with plans for our country’s first interstate system
Plane crashes at Bolivar, Mo. airport.
Pilot suffered injuries in small plane crash at Bolivar, Mo. airport
A few showers and storms are likely today,mainly over the western half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Threat for rain slowly creeping east
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 850+ cases

Latest News

Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
Courtesy: Downstream Casino
Enter and Win: Downstream Casino Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters tickets giveway
A few showers and storms are likely today,mainly over the western half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Threat for rain slowly creeping east
Rain threat creeps east Tuesday