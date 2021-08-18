Cassville Mo. School District explains return to learn plan as COVID-19 cases spike

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Active COVID-19 cases in Barry County have passed 200 for the first time since last November.

Cassville Superintendent Merlyn Johnson says the number one priority this school year is in-person learning.

“Our biggest concern to in-person learning is quarantine,” Merlyn Johnson said.

Supt. Johnson says the district is starting the school year with masks recommended not required, but he says the masking plan is very flexible.

”Our community, they know that if things trend in the wrong direction we will be ready to make the necessary modifications to the plan,” Johnson said.

He says the school will also be in constant contact with the Barry County Health Department regarding the plan.

”Whenever they make the recommendations that we need to move it to the next level of mitigation strategies as far as face coverings, we will strongly consider that,” said Johnson.

School Nurse Airica Fox says it’s important to monitor the daily health of your child before sending them to school.

”To make sure they’re not developing more signs and symptoms, just keeping an eye on those and keeping them home when they are sick,” Airica Fox said.

Fox says if your child does start developing symptoms you can contact a nurse with any questions you may have.

”If they are running a fever over 100 they definitely need to stay at home,” Fox said.

She says it’s important to pack extra hand sanitizer and tissues in your backpack as well.

”Stay six-feet apart if you can, continue hand washing, wear a mask if that’s your choice it’s not required at this time but you’re still welcome to,” said Fox.

Supt. Johnson says if parents have concerns about masking to communicate that with their building principal and they will do everything they can to make those changes.

