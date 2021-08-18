Springfield health officials concerned about rise in COVID-19 cases among children in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospital leaders in Springfield say there are gearing up for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

They’re worried about kids as the school year approaches.

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard the number of cases reported among students at the Springfield School District since last March is 2,341. In Nixa 386 students tested positive. The numbers were slightly lower in Branson at 367. Waynesville has reported 417 cases. In West Plains 189 cases reported.

Although vaccination rates are improving health officials say it may not be enough to ward off an outbreak among children.

“I would characterize our physicians as being deeply worried about this,” said President and CEO of CoxHealth Steve Edwards.

One child under the age of ten is currently being treated for the COVID-19 virus at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, three at Cox.

“Generally, they are responding well, fairly quick recovery. I’m understanding about a 2 to 3 day stay right now. But we’re also seeing data across the nation that gives us deep worries that we’ve been fortunate so far,” he said.

However, Edwards says that good fortune may not last.

“Many schools in our area aren’t masking which is one level of protection especially given we know those under twelve can’t be vaccinated,” he said.

That won’t likely happen until later this year.

“We want the FDA to take as much time as needed to review the data for safety and efficacy,” said Tayo Bakare, Clinical Director of Pharmacy for CoxHealth.

She says her staff is eager to administer the immunization.

“We are ready. We have the vaccine. We have the staff. As soon as we get the official word from the FDA we’ll be happy to get the word out to the community,” she said.

In the meantime, Edwards says CoxHealth is preparing for a possible spike in pediatric cases.

“There are three prominent children’s hospitals in our state, two in Saint Louis and one in Kansas City, that have the deepest bench of resources. We’ll have to rely on their support,” he said.

Doctors will be working with medical experts at those facilities to offer specialized treatment.

However, Edwards hopes that officials at smaller school districts do what they can to protect children while school is in session.

“I wouldn’t want to be that school board member who lost a child because I didn’t have the courage to recommend masking knowing that masking can be helpful,” he said.

