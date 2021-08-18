Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief

Investigators say Norris L. Gilliam is also a suspect in Greene County burglaries.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Norris Lamar Gilliam
Norris Lamar Gilliam(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a Greene County fugitive. Officers are looking for Norris Lamar Gilliam. The 53-year-old faces drug charges and he’s accused of trespassing. Police say he’s also a suspect in assaults, burglaries and drug crimes. Investigators say Gilliam has connections in Barry County and Kansas City.

Norris Lamar Gilliam is 6′1″ tall and weighs about 230 pounds. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
