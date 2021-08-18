Developer reveals new plans for former Missouri Hotel in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield developer revealed big plans for an historic Springfield building.

Developer Titus Williams of Prosperiti Partners bought all the buildings on the former campus of The Kitchen a few years ago. He’s also purchased many other buildings in the commercial street area totaling 25.

Williams’ biggest plans include the former site of the Missouri Hotel. He plans to once again make it a boutique hotel, as it was in the beginning. It later served as a homeless shelter for The Kitchen for the last few decades, until the non-profit moved its campus. Williams says there are more than 90 rooms now, but to make the rooms larger, they’ll take out some walls and cut that down to around 35.

The Missouri Hotel is just one part of his master plan’s for a mixed use development here in the historic Commercial Street district.

“We’re working with the neighborhood association,” said Williams. “We’re working with the Commercial Street folks to see what actually creates the best benefit for this area, for the neighborhood, for Commercial Street, for north Springfield and the city as a whole. So we have multiple different groups coming together trying to try to help with that process.”

Williams says he is currently working on the designs and historic tax credits before they can start construction. He is also looking for a boutique hotel operator to manage the building in the future and help them with the plans. Williams hopes they may be able to begin work on the Missouri Hotel around the middle of next year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.