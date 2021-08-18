Advertisement

Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they've been vaccinated or have a...
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) – Dragon Con is taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the annual multimedia event said all attendees have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Face masks will also have to be worn at indoor convention venues, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The rules are in place to protect people while “staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” according to a statement on the Dragon Con website.

Dragon Con 2021 will be held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

