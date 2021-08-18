Excessive force lawsuit against Springfield police dismissed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed against three Springfield police officers after an arrest in March 2020.

Forty-four-year-old Gregory Robinson alleged in the lawsuit that the officers pulled him from his vehicle, hit him several times and held him on the ground. Police officials have said Robinson was armed, dangerous and uncooperative. Robinson argued he was subdued and eating in his car when he was pulled from his vehicle.

U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool ruled last week that video evidence showed Robinson’s was a threat to the officers. Robinson is currently in prison after he was indicted on federal gun and drug charges.

