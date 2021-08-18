Advertisement

Excessive force lawsuit against Springfield police dismissed

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed against three Springfield police officers after an arrest in March 2020.

Forty-four-year-old Gregory Robinson alleged in the lawsuit that the officers pulled him from his vehicle, hit him several times and held him on the ground. Police officials have said Robinson was armed, dangerous and uncooperative. Robinson argued he was subdued and eating in his car when he was pulled from his vehicle.

U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool ruled last week that video evidence showed Robinson’s was a threat to the officers. Robinson is currently in prison after he was indicted on federal gun and drug charges.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
It was August, 1956 when Missouri became the first state in the country to award contracts for...
August marks 65 years since Missouri became first state to move forward with plans for our country’s first interstate system
Showers and storms will become numerous in areas south and east of Springfield.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain expected for parts of the Ozarks today
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 3,050+ cases

Latest News

Much warmer next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain expected for parts of the Ozarks today
Developer Titus Williams of Prosperiti Partners bought all the buildings on the former campus...
Developer reveals new plans for former Missouri Hotel in Springfield
Developer reveals new plans for former Missouri Hotel in Springfield
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands next to head coach Andy Reid as the team...
Changes to Chiefs coaching staff could reap big rewards