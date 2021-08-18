Advertisement

Laclede County authorities searching for woman reported missing

Heather Abbott, 46, disappeared August 13.
Heather Abbott, 46, disappeared August 13.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing.

Heather Abbott, 46, disappeared August 13. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a green tank top.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Heather Abbott, call 911 or 417-532-2311.

