Leigh’s Lost and Found: Missing Pit Bull found safe, five miles from home!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, another happy success story to share about a reunited pet.

A couple of weeks ago, we brought you Sammy’s story. He was missing off Republic Road in Springfield for two weeks, but thanks to a security camera and a post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page, he’s now back home.

“You just want him back home. And we miss him terribly.”

The last time you saw Robin LeMaster, she was crying sad tears over her missing Pit Bull Sammy.

“As soon as he got out of the Jeep, I ran up to him and said Sammy, Sammy, Sammy, you’re home!”

Now, she’s crying tears of happiness. Sammy showed up in someone’s backyard, five miles from home.

“When I looked on facebook on Leigh’s Lost and Found Saturday night before we went to bed, I saw a tiny little picture caught from a backyard camera and I blew it up as much as I could. I looked at the color and his body and I said David, this is him. Call these people now.”

Robin was right, but catching Sammy wouldn’t be so easy.

“We ran over and we couldn’t see him because it was dark outside.”

Robin went home discouraged but an early morning phone call quickly charged her back up.

“So at 1:57 a.m. Chris called and said he’s back in the area and David rushed over. He got out of his jeep and turned it off, sat there, and five minutes later, here came Sammy walking. He took his collar and his leash and he shook them and said Sammy, and he ran right to him and got in the Jeep right away and gave him lots of ear kisses.”

“I was scared he wasn’t going to come back home, so I got really worried.”

Robin and her granddaughter Kylie have no idea how Sammy got so far or how he survived two plus weeks on the street.

“He was dirty, he was scared, he was shaky and he had lost 10 pounds because he hadn’t had anything to eat.”

But they’re thrilled that he somehow survived this ordeal and made it back to them.

“He was just so excited. We gave him lots of hugs, lots of kisses and lots of cookies.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.