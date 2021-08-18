Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
Much warmer next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Daily Rain Chances Through Sunday
It was August, 1956 when Missouri became the first state in the country to award contracts for...
August marks 65 years since Missouri became first state to move forward with plans for our country’s first interstate system
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,700 cases

Latest News

NWS Looking for volunteers for observation program
Weather lovers wanted: National Weather Service adding to their observers program
National Weather Service searching for weather watchers
Costco opens in Springfield.
Springfield’s first Costco opens its doors Wednesday
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
Cassville Mo. School District explains return to learn plan; mask recommended not required