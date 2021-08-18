Advertisement

Olympian auctions Tokyo medal for infant’s life-saving heart surgery

Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.(CNN / Twitter)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Olympic athlete’s selfless act to help a young boy is not going unnoticed.

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk posted on her social media saying she heard about an infant who needed life-saving heart surgery and felt the need to help.

The power of social media strikes again.

The athlete posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Cześć kochani! Długo na tym nie myślałam, była to pierwsza zbiórka na jaką weszłam i wiedziałam, że jest to ta...

Posted by Maria Magdalena Andrejczyk on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A Polish supermarket chain, Zabka, won the auction with a bid of $125,000.

That money will allow the boy to get the surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

To make the story a little sweeter, she says the supermarket decided to give the medal back to Andrejczyk, making it a donation to the boy’s cause.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
It was August, 1956 when Missouri became the first state in the country to award contracts for...
August marks 65 years since Missouri became first state to move forward with plans for our country’s first interstate system
Showers and storms will become numerous in areas south and east of Springfield.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain expected for parts of the Ozarks today
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 3,050+ cases

Latest News

Much warmer next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain expected for parts of the Ozarks today
FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31,...
Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo migrants stand stand in line at a respite center after...
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York; Grace a hurricane
Springfield Police Department
Excessive force lawsuit against Springfield police dismissed