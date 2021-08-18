Ozarks high schools add COVID-19 precautions for the start of fall sports

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - School districts in the Ozarks have placed different COVID-19 precautions in to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

At Springfield Public Schools, masks are required for spectators. And at Nixa Public Schools, masks won’t be required, which is a change from last year.

Springfield Public School’s Athletic Director Josh Scott said he compares the fight against COVID-19 to athletics as its a fight with a team.

“It’s about being a part of something larger than yourself, said Scott. “It’s preventable.”

Scott also said students and spectators can set an example with their actions.

“What a great example that we can set by, I’m going to wear my mask and I’m going to take care of myself and I’m going to stay home if I don’t feel great because I don’t want to get you sick,” said Scott. “That should be what athletics and activities are all about.”

At Nixa Public Schools, the district previously had a mask requirement for spectators in 2020-2021 school year, but school leaders have changed it this fall. Nixa Public Schools Athletic and Activities Director Brandon Clark said masks could come back at some point.

“Masking will be the probably the biggest change this year that we’re not requiring it unless we hit one of our triggers,” said Clark. “Do what’s safe and protect our kids protect our staff that are here, as well as protect the community when they come to events.”

Nixa Public Schools will also have capacity limits to around 60% to encourage social distancing. Clark also said a mask requirement could be put in at anytime.

“We’re going to evaluate it on a moment by moment basis,” said Clark. “If things change, especially within our county, if numbers change, if infection rates change, obviously, that’ll be something we’ll be looking at very, very closely.”

