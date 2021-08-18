PICTURES: Springfield’s Convoy of Hope delivers aid to earthquake-ravaged Haiti

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Disaster relief organization Convoy of Hope has more than 3.5 million meals on the ground in Haiti and is distributing them now to people affected by the recent earthquake.

Convoy is also delivering water purification systems, tarps, sheltering items, lanterns, hygiene kits and medical supplies — all of which are considered high-need items right now.

“Many of the communities where we are serving look like a war zone,” said Ryan Grabill of Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team. “Today, distributions are taking place in Les Cayes. We will continue to resource the interior and rural areas more and more each day.”

Prior to the earthquake, Convoy of Hope was feeding more than 100,000 children per school day via warehouses stocked with product.

“Because of our Children’s Feeding initiative in Haiti, we are equipped with resources on the ground and teams who have been able to respond immediately to offer hope and help to those in need,” said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope.

The quake took place approximately 78 miles west of Port Au Prince — Haiti’s capital and most densely-populated city. Government agencies have reported that at least 1,900 people have died and nearly 7,000 have been injured. This disaster came hot on the heels of Tropical Depression Fred, which brought high winds and heavy rains in Haiti just a few days prior. Tropical Storm Grace impacted Haiti in the days that followed, making it the third natural disaster to hit the island in one week.

“The people of Haiti have been through so much, and the country is still recovering from the earthquake of 2010,” said Donaldson. “Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by this earthquake, and Convoy of Hope will continue to bring hope to the people of Haiti in the days ahead,”

To contribute to Convoy of Hope in responding to this disaster, click here.

