Police arrest man for incident outside the Walmart in Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in the parking lot of the Marshfield Walmart after he reached for a gun.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say they walked up to the man with his back up against his pickup truck in sort of a defensive, cover position. They say he reached for a gun case. Officers then arrested him. Investigators say the man told them he had been using methamphetamine. Police say he several guns inside his truck.

Management at the Walmart locked down the store during the incident.

