Advertisement

Police arrest man for incident outside the Walmart in Marshfield, Mo.

(WAVE 3 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in the parking lot of the Marshfield Walmart after he reached for a gun.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say they walked up to the man with his back up against his pickup truck in sort of a defensive, cover position. They say he reached for a gun case. Officers then arrested him. Investigators say the man told them he had been using methamphetamine. Police say he several guns inside his truck.

Management at the Walmart locked down the store during the incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
Much warmer next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Daily Rain Chances Through Sunday
It was August, 1956 when Missouri became the first state in the country to award contracts for...
August marks 65 years since Missouri became first state to move forward with plans for our country’s first interstate system
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,700 cases

Latest News

Costco opens in Springfield.
Springfield’s first Costco opens its doors Wednesday
Cassville Mo. School District explains return to learn plan; mask recommended not required
Much warmer next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Daily Rain Chances Through Sunday
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Developers reveal plans for makeover of Missouri Hotel building