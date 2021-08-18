Advertisement

Rescue teams search by boats for Fort Leonard Wood soldier reported missing

Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri. If you have seen this Soldier, please contact law enforcement officials at 573.596.6141.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Fort Leonard Wood officials ask for the public’s help in locating missing soldier Specialist Joshua Morrison.

Specialist Morrison disappeared while kayaking August 15 on the Gasconade River near Ruby’s Landing in Pulaski County. Multiple agencies are assisting including Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville Fire Department, and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. Missouri Highway Patrol and Fort Leonard Wood search and rescue teams used boats in the water to be able to search along the river.

Rescue teams found items belonging to Specialist Morrison on Tuesday.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please call 573-774-6196.

