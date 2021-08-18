Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 13 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a devastating impact of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates.

The health leaders reported 13 new deaths between August 11-17. Nine of these deaths occurred in August, which includes a woman in her 20s. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 so far this month to 24.

Health leaders say the deaths of these individuals underscore the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe illness from COVID-19. The conditions that cause someone to be at an increased risk for hospitalization and death are experienced by many in our community, and include things like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and a history of smoking. They ask anyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.

Individuals lost include:

A woman in her 20s

Three men in their 50s

A woman in her 50s

Three men in their 60s

A woman in her 60s

Two men in their 70s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 80s

A total of 556 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19. Ten people who were fully vaccinated have died from COVID-19 since January 1, for a breakthrough rate of 4.4%. All individuals had underlying health conditions.

Although hospitalizations and fatalities among fully vaccinated individuals are rare, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced response to the COVID-19 vaccination, leaving them more susceptible to illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that immunocompromised individuals who received an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna) seek a third dose 28 days after they received the second. Those who have questions about whether they should receive a third dose of the vaccine should speak with their physician. A list of vaccine opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211.

Number of Greene County residents fully vaccinated (as of Aug. 18)

113,201 Greene County residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated

According to the CDC, 59.3% of Americans 12+ have been fully vaccinated. This compares to 44.6% in Greene County.

Cases by vaccination status (among cases where the vaccination status is known)

Since January, 94% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

Current hospitalizations

211 hospitalizations

75 are Greene County residents

For the reporting period from Aug. 2 – Aug 15, 2021:

COVID-19 cases

1,901 cases

8.61% of cases are among those 0-11 years old – the highest share of new cases to date and up slightly from the previous record of 8.49% two weeks ago.

Percent fully vaccinated by age group

81+: 73.07%

71-80: 75.93%

61-70: 66.11%

51-60: 51.43%

41-50: 44.53%

31-40: 38.15%

21-30: 25.01%

11-20: 22.23%

Additional information, including daily updates, can be found on the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard at http://health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.

