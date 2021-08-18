Advertisement

Springfield’s first Costco opens its doors Wednesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The wait is over for shoppers in Springfield.

Shoppers lined up early Wednesday morning at the newest Costco location. Mayor Ken McClure and other city leaders celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting shortly before 8 a.m. The store is located at U.S. 65 and Chestnut Expressway.

The warehouse store features some 4,000 different items, including food, electronics, clothes and plants. Costco also sells its private brand, Kirkland, which includes all kinds of products.

Costco was expected to hire a minimum of 125 people in Springfield.

The city of Springfield relocated Eastgate south of Chestnut Expressway for the construction to happen. The city also made stormwater improvements.

