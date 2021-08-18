Advertisement

Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas say a gunman fired about 50 shots at a woman as she arrived home from work, killing her.

Like she’s done so many times before, 31-year-old Valeesha Duncan pulled into her driveway Tuesday morning after work, but then, 50 shots were fired toward her. She died within moments.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether Duncan was the intended target.

Timothy Richard grew up with Duncan, and they have a son together. He was among many family members who rushed to the scene, looking for answers.

“It’s got to be something else behind this. She’s not like that. She don’t get into any altercations. Like I said, she’s a very sweet person,” he said.

As investigators catalogued the shell casings and interviewed witnesses, Rhonda Thornton, the block captain, spoke for her neighborhood. In 29 years she’s lived on the same street, the last thing she expected was a young mother to be gunned down, especially so violently.

“I feel safe living here. I never worry about closing my eyes and going to sleep – not once – so, yeah, it was kind of a shock,” she said. “We mostly have just a few things going on, maybe unlocked cars getting broken into, something being stolen out of a garage, but other than that, nothing like this.”

Deputies believe there was only one shooter involved. They are asking for more surveillance video but say a primary investigation showed a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was August, 1956 when Missouri became the first state in the country to award contracts for...
August marks 65 years since Missouri became first state to move forward with plans for our country’s first interstate system
Garrett Austin Eagle, 22, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Jason E....
Greene County prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting in Springfield
Storms are forecast both Thursday and Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Again Wednesday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 3,050+ cases
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing

Latest News

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether the young mother was...
Gunman fired about 50 shots at Texas woman killed in her garage
Norris Lamar Gilliam
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief
Springfield vet reflects on collapse of Afghanistan
‘War on Terror’ vet from Springfield reflects on collapse of Afghanistan
Liberty Utilities reports outage in Christian County.
Liberty Utilities restores power in part of Christian County