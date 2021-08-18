‘War on Terror’ vet from Springfield reflects on collapse of Afghanistan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As disorder and desperation unravel following the collapse of Afghanistan, the turmoil has caused heartache, pain and even frustration among some veterans who served not too long ago.

Springfield veteran Jonathan Garard joined the United States Army as a direct result of the September 11 terrorist attacks. He served abroad for 15 years alongside his brother.

“I felt compelled, said veteran Jonathan Garard. “It was a sense of duty, a call, so to speak, to go in to serve, to defend and protect our American interests here abroad, and the pursuit of freeing others from the same oppression.”

September 11, 2001 is a date date that sticks close to every American’s heart, and even served as a call to action for many. That rang true for Jonathan Garard, whose brother had already been serving in Afghanistan prior to those terrorist attacks.

”You see your little baby brother going and serving and sacrificing,” Garad said. “The truth is, it signed me up. Send me where he’s at. And and let’s do this, and let’s do it together.”

The two did, eventually serving in Iraq side by side.

”My mother would always say she was more at peace knowing we were together, never alone in those moments,” he said.

Now two decades later, both safely home, the events in Afghanistan have had an unnerving and direct impact.

”There’s a ton of heartache and pain that I have as a veteran,” Garad said. “For so many of my brothers and sisters who have served who have fought for those who have not come home, for those who have come home, and have suffered physically and emotionally, whatever those scars are.”

While Garard said 20 years is a long time, and perhaps too long, he said things could have been different.

“This did not have to happen this way,” he said. “This is not intended to happen this way. That’s where the I think the heartache really digs in as such a failed transition operation. We go back to day one now. Very suddenly, 20 years, gone. That’s hard. And that’s hard for me. It’s hard when other soldiers are watching and other families are watching, because that’s when you begin to question that and for what.”

Garard said how a country executes a withdraw of troops has a lasting impact.

“Not just on on us, and our country, the United States, but the world as they watch,” he said. “This is a failure on our Department of State, our Department of Defense, all the way up to leadership. There’s major breakdowns. When we look back, and we begin to see some accountability, we’ll realize there’s been some major failures.”

One of the toughest things to watch, he said, is the distress and anguish of Afghanistan citizens rushing to safety.

”The images we’ve seen coming out of this are impacting the world, Garad said. “You can’t you can’t have a heart be human in a sense and not be impacted. This is hard. This is hard to watch. And you have people where there’s such desperation to hold on to a plane, that’s going to take off at elevations they probably won’t survive. But they would rather take that risk and fall to their death than be left.”

The Iraqi war vet and father of two has a prayer now, both for those in the country and those that served.

”I hope they don’t sit in darkness questioning why it was for nothing,” he said. “And we have to see, we have to believe that it was for something. Hundreds of millions of people’s lives were impacted.”

Garard said it is hard to say what kind of aftermath will come, but he said it will impact many lives for a long time moving forward.

