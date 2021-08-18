Weather lovers wanted: National Weather Service adding to their observers program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service is looking to expand its network of observations. They’re looking for volunteers to join the Cooperative Observer Program.

Thomas Olsen, the Observation Program Leader for the National Weather Service, said, Flemington, Isabel, Protem, Golden City, Tecumseh, and Ava, and Columbus, Kansas are all locations they are looking to find volunteers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is providing all the equipment. The volunteers just need to take the measurements and send them the observations.

“We install it. That’s a thing too, we have to determine if it can be installed in the house,” Olsen said.

Olsen said they are looking to install the equipment on properties that have an area away from trees, buildings, and concrete or blacktop.

The NWS will care for and clean the equipment. Olsen said no prior weather experience is required.

“I have videos that I produce that give them a lot of training on how to do the measurements,” Olsen said.

It is a daily commitment, as the weather reports are best given at the same time every day.

“Through rain or shine, get out there,” Olsen said.

Olsen emphasizes that you can take vacations or go out of town for a few days even with the commitment. Data from the instruments is stored for several weeks. You can submit the observations after your time off. The observations are critical for monitoring river conditions, floods, and for monitoring developing droughts.

They hope to find volunteers within five miles of the key areas noted above.

If you are interested in joining the program, contact Thomas Olsen via email: thomas.olsen@noaa.gov

