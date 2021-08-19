Advertisement

Child left in locked day care van; owner arrested

By Renee Beninate
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A day care owner is facing charges after a 5-year-old was locked inside a hot van for about two hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The child is OK after managing to open the vehicle’s door.

An arrest report says a woman came to the Alpha Omega Learning Center looking to pick up a preschooler, but when she asked employees where he was, the child was nowhere to be found.

The document says the boy then came through a side door, breathing hard and crying. His T-shirt was completely soaked with sweat.

The JSO says the boy was locked inside the day care’s van for about two hours without the air conditioner running. It was about 90 degrees outside.

When questioned by investigators, day care owner Marieka Richards said she double-checked the van, looking through the window and opening the back door, but didn’t see any children inside.

She’s been charged with child neglect.

According to the child’s family, the little boy is traumatized by what happened and is now afraid of long car rides.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozarks mother sues over tweet
On Your Side Investigation: Parent sues CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards over tweet
NEW LAWS: See list of safety laws into effect August 28 in Missouri
Cox South.
CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.

Latest News

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Standoff ends as man near Capitol in pickup surrenders
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Bill Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Mexican Corn Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Mexican Corn Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Mexican Corn Salad