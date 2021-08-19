Condition of Springfield bridge on Scenic Ave. concerning some drivers, replacement coming

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An 88-year-old, deteriorating Springfield bridge has some drivers worried about their safety.

But the city says improvement is on its way.

If you have driven down Scenic Ave. near Bennett, you have probably crossed the bridge before. It was built back in 1933, and now its age has started to show a little bit.

”A few years back when I came down here and walked on the trail I noticed it and I noticed the condition has deteriorated since that point,” said driver Brian Paschall.

Paschall said he is concerned about exposed rebar, holes and cracks along and underneath the bridge. There are also a few cracks across the asphalt on the deck.

”You can see what’s happening here [below the deck] and what’s happening here [above the deck], Paschall said. “It’s just in between where it’s kind of worrisome.”

Paschall said he is mostly worried about other’s safety.

”I’d hate to know about something like this and not do anything about it and have something happen like to a transport truck, a school bus or even a firetruck to be involved in an incident down here,” he said.

But based on most recent inspections, engineers with the Springfield Department of Public Works said drivers do not have anything to worry about.

”Most of it is aesthetic value issues and that kind of stuff,” said Nicholas Edelman, an engineer with the City of Springfield. “So the structure is actually, looking at it, is in fair condition. Safe to drive on.”

Edelman said MoDOT conducts bridge inspections, including the one on Scenic.

“An inspection was done in 2020 on July 9 to be exact,” he said. “They do all the road, bridge inspections. This structure in general, like I’ve seen with a number of structures, are inspected every two years.”

Although the bridge is in “fair condition,” the city already has plans underway to replace the entire bridge.

”We are planning on advertising this project this November, to go out for bids,” Edelman said. “We plan on bids opening after that. And then we plan on constructing the structure in the 2022 calendar year.”

The city hopes to start the project between February and June. It should be finished before the end of next year. The project will cost $2-million. It will also include a few trail repairs. Edelman said the city will provide detour updates when construction occurs.

