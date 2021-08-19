COVID-19 booster shots: When should community members should expect to be eligible?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The third booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available to eligible immunocompromised patients.

”Right now, with this third dose, it is a fairly limited group for individuals,” Jon Mooney with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says. “We know there are others out there that are certainly interested in receiving additional doses of the vaccine.”

The CDC and Department of Health and Human Services says the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness is decreasing over time. That means those vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna will need booster shots to prolong the protection.

Dr. Nancy Yoon with the health department says that means people who thought they were protected could get sick.

“The current protection we have against the severe disease, hospitalization and death, could start to decrease in the months ahead,” Dr. Yoon says. “Over time, the body’s response may start to decrease. It may also be due to the rise of the delta variant, so the vaccines may not protect against the delta variant as well as some of the previous variants.”

Dr. Yoon says the vaccine is still the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

“As long as a significant amount of the population isn’t vaccinated, new variants may continue to emerge and that may cause either re-infection or breakthrough infections,” Dr. Yoon says.

Mercy infectious disease doctor, Dr. William Sistrunk, says the booster will be offered about eight months after your second dose of the vaccine.

“That’s going to be rolled out just the way it was previously with your vaccines,” Dr. Sistrunk says. “It’s already built in, kind of the rolling process of when you got your vaccine and when that eight months will be, but it’ll probably start later on in September.”

However, the health department doesn’t want people to get that additional shot before they’re eligible.

“At the vaccine clinics, people again have to come through and complete the information, report that they do have one of those conditions,” Mooney says. “There are some checks and balances in place.”

When it comes to if even more booster doses will be needed in the future, it’s still unknown.

“I think we’ll continue to look for the big markers, waning immunity from the vaccine that has been provided or just changes in the virus that cause a higher rate of breakthrough cases or cases in fully vaccinated individuals,” Mooney says.

Mooney says eligibility for the booster shot should open up to more of the community starting the week of Sept. 20.

For people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC says it’s still looking at data for that shot and will be releasing additional guidelines on a potential booster in the future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

