Motorcyclist involved in crash at busy south Springfield intersection

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working a crash impacting traffic at a busy intersection in south Springfield.

Police responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the crash on South Campbell near James River Freeway.

The crash involved at least one motorcyclist and one driver. We do not know anything about injuries. Police closed lanes of traffic to work the crash.

Watch for more details.

