CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Investigators arrest two Greene County fugitives
Both suspects face charges of stealing in separate Greene County investigations.
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Two fugitives are back in custody. Springfield police arrested 19-year-old Angel Huddleston on Friday. She’s facing charges of stealing, and car theft. KY3 featured Huddleston as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in July.
On Monday, Greene County deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Aubuschon. He’s charged with stealing and 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance. The jail booking information shows Aubuschon is accused of violating Springfield park laws several times. KY3 featured him as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on August 10.
