CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Investigators arrest two Greene County fugitives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police arrested 19-year-old Angel Huddleston on August 13, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Two fugitives are back in custody. Springfield police arrested 19-year-old Angel Huddleston on Friday. She’s facing charges of stealing, and car theft. KY3 featured Huddleston as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in July.

Angel S. Huddleston (Springfield Police Department)

Greene County deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Aubuschon on August 16, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Greene County deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Aubuschon. He’s charged with stealing and 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance. The jail booking information shows Aubuschon is accused of violating Springfield park laws several times. KY3 featured him as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on August 10.

Michael Phoenix Aubuschon, 25 (Springfield Police Department)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.