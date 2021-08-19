Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Investigators arrest two Greene County fugitives

Both suspects face charges of stealing in separate Greene County investigations.
Angel Huddleston, 19 Michael Aubuschon, 25
Angel Huddleston, 19 Michael Aubuschon, 25(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police arrested 19-year-old Angel Huddleston on August 13, 2021
Springfield police arrested 19-year-old Angel Huddleston on August 13, 2021(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Two fugitives are back in custody. Springfield police arrested 19-year-old Angel Huddleston on Friday. She’s facing charges of stealing, and car theft. KY3 featured Huddleston as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in July.

Angel S. Huddleston
Angel S. Huddleston(Springfield Police Department)
Greene County deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Aubuschon on August 16, 2021
Greene County deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Aubuschon on August 16, 2021(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Greene County deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Aubuschon. He’s charged with stealing and 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance. The jail booking information shows Aubuschon is accused of violating Springfield park laws several times. KY3 featured him as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on August 10.

Michael Phoenix Aubuschon, 25
Michael Phoenix Aubuschon, 25(Springfield Police Department)
Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
Greene County Sheriff's Office
