EMTs the next first responders to see shortages in the Ozarks

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Many industries are desperate for workers, including first responders. EMTs are in demand.

Mercy EMS Director Bob Patterson says the industry is in need of more lifesavers.

“I think certainly that the pandemic has impacted our staffing like everyone else’s,” said Patterson. “What we’ve probably seen in the last year, year-and-a-half, is a little bit of a decrease in paramedics coming out of school.”

He has been crediting it to the fact clinical opportunities needed have been limited due to COVID-19.

“We’re not seeing as many folks coming out of school or hadn’t been over the last year-and-a-half, we’re starting to see the numbers of enrollment going up a little bit,” said Patterson.

With EMTs leaving the industry, he said this isn’t just because of the pandemic,

“It is traditional in our business to see folks at some point, besides maybe working out in the street and doing the things that EMTs, do which is a pretty difficult job to go into nursing, the other subsets of medical profession,” said Patterson

With any first responder job, there are risks, but some say the rewards outweigh them.

“Our providers would say we just enjoy the opportunity to help people in their time, and certainly that’s what we are here for right, is to provide people that support that period of really the worst time of their lives,” said Patterson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.