Eureka Springs, Ark. requires unvaccinated people to wear masks in city buildings

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - All unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask inside city-owned buildings in Eureka Springs.

The Eureka Springs City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to mandate mask wearing among those who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think that is a very good idea, because we do have a lot of unvaccinated and we also have a large tourism industry here,” said Sarah Jett, who is a registered nurse.

Several schools have been requiring masks to start back in Arkansas. Now, some cities are requiring them in their buildings as well.

”Its wise just to be cautious,” said local Fred Osborne. “We don’t have a good control on things right now and don’t know how much worse they can get.”

”It’s very unfortunate, but with the increases in cases of COVID, there’s not much choice,” said city council chairmen Terry McClung.

”It’s public safety. We immediately decided to do it because the variant is easier to be contracted than COVID itself,” said Harry Meyer who is also on city council.

The mandate is mostly based off the number of visitors Eureka Springs sees. Mayor Butch Berry says they’ve been loose with masking and cases continue to rise.

The mandate is set to be in place for 90 days. During that time case numbers in the county will be monitored. If cases begin to fall, the council will consider removing the mandate.

”The mayor is a strong believer that masks are beneficial in helping to stop the spread of COVID,” said McClung. “That’s a debated topic, but we’re doing what we think is best and I respect it.

”We’ve got a lot of tourist coming from all over the country,” said Meyer. “We have to be careful to protect those that work in city buildings and not let things get worse.”

Those who do not comply with the mask mandate will be asked to leave and can be considered trespassers. While police cannot issue them a citation, they can escort them off the property.

Sarah Jett agrees with the decision saying, “The only way that we can continue to progress is to avoid trying to get the disease to begin with. We have to prioritize each other’s help to get past this.”

